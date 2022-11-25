Farmers stage demo, demand power supply

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Hundreds of farmers from Jaleswar block under the banner of Krushak Sangram Manch staged a demonstration in front of the electrical division office at Station Bazaar on Thursday demanding restoration of power supply to lift irrigation projects.

Power supply to the projects was disconnected by Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) before monsoon for installing electricity meters. The agitators, led by Congress leader Sudarshan Das, said frequent floods in Subarnarekha river during kharif and rabi seasons have been affecting their crops. In such scenario, the farmers rely on lift irrigation. However, TPNODL disconnected power supply to several lift irrigation projects before monsoon this year affecting cultivation of crops.

Das said many farmers who use lift irrigation have been handed out excess electricity bills. “TPNODL should not only install small meters for lift irrigation projects but revise the bill amount,” he demanded.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, secretary of Energy department, ADM TPNODL, collector, local tehsildar and BDO through an officer of TPNODL Jaleswar circle.

BALASORE: Hundreds of farmers from Jaleswar block under the banner of Krushak Sangram Manch staged a demonstration in front of the electrical division office at Station Bazaar on Thursday demanding restoration of power supply to lift irrigation projects. Power supply to the projects was disconnected by Tata Power North Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) before monsoon for installing electricity meters. The agitators, led by Congress leader Sudarshan Das, said frequent floods in Subarnarekha river during kharif and rabi seasons have been affecting their crops. In such scenario, the farmers rely on lift irrigation. However, TPNODL disconnected power supply to several lift irrigation projects before monsoon this year affecting cultivation of crops. Das said many farmers who use lift irrigation have been handed out excess electricity bills. “TPNODL should not only install small meters for lift irrigation projects but revise the bill amount,” he demanded. The protestors submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, secretary of Energy department, ADM TPNODL, collector, local tehsildar and BDO through an officer of TPNODL Jaleswar circle.