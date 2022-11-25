Govt officials to get special screening of DAMaN in all Odisha districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed collectors to arrange special screening of Odia movie DAMaN for officials at district and sub-division levels. The movie chronicles malaria eradication efforts in hard to reach areas of the state apart from dedicated efforts of healthcare professionals.The state government has declared the movie tax free.

In an order, secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit asked all collectors to arrange special screening at theatres either at district or sub-divisional level as per availability.“This movie carries a positive message on implementation of health schemes through joint efforts of government and people in hard to reach areas. Special screenings at different levels will motivate the dedicated and hard working officials,” she said.

It has been decided to allow one show per sub-division for the screening of the movie. The cost of booking a cinema hall for one show subject to a maximum limit of Rs 40,000, will be borne by the Health department.The state government launched Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (DAMaN) in 8,000 villages of eight malaria prone districts in 2016.

The coordinated and dedicated efforts of doctors and officials at ground level achieved remarkable success with an 80 per cent decline in malaria cases and deaths in 2017. The film which draws its name and plot from the programme is directed by Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya and produced by Deependra Samal. The film will be dubbed in Hindi soon.

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has directed collectors to arrange special screening of Odia movie DAMaN for officials at district and sub-division levels. The movie chronicles malaria eradication efforts in hard to reach areas of the state apart from dedicated efforts of healthcare professionals.The state government has declared the movie tax free. In an order, secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit asked all collectors to arrange special screening at theatres either at district or sub-divisional level as per availability.“This movie carries a positive message on implementation of health schemes through joint efforts of government and people in hard to reach areas. Special screenings at different levels will motivate the dedicated and hard working officials,” she said. It has been decided to allow one show per sub-division for the screening of the movie. The cost of booking a cinema hall for one show subject to a maximum limit of Rs 40,000, will be borne by the Health department.The state government launched Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (DAMaN) in 8,000 villages of eight malaria prone districts in 2016. The coordinated and dedicated efforts of doctors and officials at ground level achieved remarkable success with an 80 per cent decline in malaria cases and deaths in 2017. The film which draws its name and plot from the programme is directed by Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya and produced by Deependra Samal. The film will be dubbed in Hindi soon.