Home States Odisha

Lady sarpanch from Odisha living and leading swachh mission 

After assuming charge as sarpanch, Saheda took the pledge to make the panchayat with 12 wards the cleanest. The panchayat has 700 households and a population of 3,707.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Saheda Tabasum (29), sarpanch of Bidyadharpur in Raghunathpur block, is on a mission to make her panchayat the cleanest in Jagatsinghpur. Joining hands with Saheda are around 500 women of different self-help groups (SHGs). 

After assuming charge as sarpanch, Saheda took the pledge to make the panchayat with 12 wards the cleanest. The panchayat has 700 households and a population of 3,707. As part of the initiative, Saheda ensures that latrines are installed in every household and fines imposed on people who use open spaces for defecation. 

The women SHGs have played a major role in achieving open defecation-free status for Pungro village in the panchayat. The panchayat has 51 women SHGs with 570 members. All of them are convincing villagers to construct toilets in their houses and use them. 

Saheda said, “We have decided to provide toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission to each household. In the first phase, toilets will be provided to 320 beneficiaries.” This apart, Saheda has constructed a road from Mahadev temple to Badheishai with her own money for the benefit of locals. 

Block resource coordinator, Swachh Bharat Mission, Raghunathpur Isimita Biswal  said, “Her dedication towards development of panchayat with the help of local women is praiseworthy.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swachh Bharat Mission
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp