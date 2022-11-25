Home States Odisha

Man killed by wife, sons



By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and three sons at Daulatapur village within Pirahat police limits here on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Babua Das. Police said Babua was attacked by his wife Basanti Das with lethal weapons when he was asleep in his room in the night. Basanti was helped by her three sons in the crime. While one of her sons is a major, the rest two are minors.

On hearing Babua’s screams, a neighbour Mantu Das reached his house. Babua was first rushed to Tihidi hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Bhadrak after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning.

Sources said Babua had an extramarital affair due to which the couple had frequent fights. It is believed that frustrated over her husband’s illicit affair, Basanti attacked Babua. Pirahat IIC Gayadhar Das said Babua’s mother Benga Das filed an FIR against Basanti and her sons. One of the three sons has been detained and is being interrogated while the other accused are absconding. Further investigation is underway.

