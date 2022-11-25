Home States Odisha

NCrF will empower students: Union Min Subhas Sarkar

The Union Minister said NCrF will empower students through flexibility in the choice of courses, including options for mid-way course corrections, in sync with their talents and interests.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar

Union Minister Subhas Sarkar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said the National Credit Framework (NCrF) will be the key to multi-disciplinary education in India. Speaking at a stakeholders consultation (east) on the draft national credit framework at the IIT-Bhubaneswar virtually on Thursday, Sarkar said more than 62 per cent of India’s population is in the working age group (15-59 years) and to reap this demographic dividend, the country needs to equip its workforce with the knowledge and employability skills so that they can contribute substantially to economic growth and development.

The NCrF has been jointly developed by UGC, AICTE, NCVET, NIOS, CBSE, NCERT, Ministries of Education and Skill Development and DGT to achieve the vision and objectives of National Education Policy-2020. The Union Minister said NCrF will empower students through flexibility in the choice of courses, including options for mid-way course corrections, in sync with their talents and interests.

Comments

