Home States Odisha

Opposition demands resignation of Naveen over Archana scandal

BJP and Congress allege CM Naveen is protecting his party leaders

Published: 25th November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Thursday during the afternoon session with the Opposition Congress and BJP members demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for remaining silent on the Archana Nag sex and extortion case.

Raising the issue in the House, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said the chief minister has no moral to continue in office as he is protecting his party leaders involved in the scandal.Speaking to mediapersons, Mishra said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is stated to have extracted valuable information about the scandal.

The SIT on black money has also sought a report and is said to have asked the Income Tax department to look into the matter, but the CM has turned a mute spectator to the whole episode, the Congress leader said.Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi also targeted the chief minister over the issue and said, “The silence of the chief minister is raising suspicion and BJP demands that he resign from the post forthwith.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp