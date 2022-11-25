Opposition demands resignation of Naveen over Archana scandal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Thursday during the afternoon session with the Opposition Congress and BJP members demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for remaining silent on the Archana Nag sex and extortion case.

Raising the issue in the House, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said the chief minister has no moral to continue in office as he is protecting his party leaders involved in the scandal.Speaking to mediapersons, Mishra said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is stated to have extracted valuable information about the scandal.

The SIT on black money has also sought a report and is said to have asked the Income Tax department to look into the matter, but the CM has turned a mute spectator to the whole episode, the Congress leader said.Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi also targeted the chief minister over the issue and said, “The silence of the chief minister is raising suspicion and BJP demands that he resign from the post forthwith.”

