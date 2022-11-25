Padampur bypoll: BJD demands arrest of BJP workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Thursday demanded arrest of BJP workers for attacking a ruling party activist and causing him injuries in the bypoll bound Padampur in Bargarh district.A BJD delegation led by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani alleging that BJP worker Rinku Meher, with the support of others allegedly attacked and grievously injured a BJD worker Sanju Bariha at Bubuda village under Dahigaon gram panchayat of Padampur on Wednesday.

Bariha, who sustained serious head injury, has been shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, the memorandum claimed.Stating that BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha had visited the area on Tuesday, the memorandum said some BJP workers of the area were angry over this. The BJD said it has also submitted photographic and videographic evidence of the injury of Sanju Bariha along with the petition.

The memorandum also stated that during 2018 Bijepur bypoll in Bargarh district, two BJP leaders had allegedly attacked BJD MLA Susant Singh’s brother and these two BJP leaders are now star campaigners of the BJP in Padampur bypoll. Both were in jail for the attack and now out on bail and campaigning for BJP, it added.

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Thursday demanded arrest of BJP workers for attacking a ruling party activist and causing him injuries in the bypoll bound Padampur in Bargarh district.A BJD delegation led by Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) SK Lohani alleging that BJP worker Rinku Meher, with the support of others allegedly attacked and grievously injured a BJD worker Sanju Bariha at Bubuda village under Dahigaon gram panchayat of Padampur on Wednesday. Bariha, who sustained serious head injury, has been shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, the memorandum claimed.Stating that BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha had visited the area on Tuesday, the memorandum said some BJP workers of the area were angry over this. The BJD said it has also submitted photographic and videographic evidence of the injury of Sanju Bariha along with the petition. The memorandum also stated that during 2018 Bijepur bypoll in Bargarh district, two BJP leaders had allegedly attacked BJD MLA Susant Singh’s brother and these two BJP leaders are now star campaigners of the BJP in Padampur bypoll. Both were in jail for the attack and now out on bail and campaigning for BJP, it added.