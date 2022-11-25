Pay bonus to farmers, restore full KALIA assistance: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the seventh day of BJP’s satyagraha over farmers’ issues, the party on Thursday urged the state government to issue a notification for grant of bonus of Rs 100 per quintal paddy over and above the minimum support price to the farmers during the current kharif marketing season.

Cautioning the government that the BJP will intensify its agitation across the state and protest wherever Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his minister visit, party’s state secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons and reminded the CM of his promise that he made during a farmers convention at Sohela in Bargarh district in 2016.

“It has been more than six years and the chief minister has not kept his promise. He has also cheated the farmers by not paying KALIA assistance of Rs 10,000 as promised before the 2019 simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly,” Harichandan said.

Since paddy procurement has started in some western Odisha districts, the state government should come out with a notification directing departments concerned to pay bonus to the farmers and restore the KALIA assistance to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,000 to all eligible farmers.

The chief minister showed his concern for the farmers before every election and made loads of promises which he conveniently forgets once the election is over. He has taken the gullible farmers for a ride for a long time now but they are in no mood to forgive him anymore, the BJP leader said.

Addressing the media at Padampur, BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling sought to know from the state government when the input subsidy will be distributed among the farmers who sustained crop loss last kharif due to drought.

“Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked the same question two days back but the state government is silent. The affected farmers of Padampur want to know when they will get input subsidy as they are preparing for rabi crops,” Mahaling said.

The Loisinga MLA said the input subsidy of the state is much less compared to many other states. The input subsidy for non-irrigated land in Karnataka is Rs 13,000 per hectare against Rs 6,800 per hectare in Odisha.The subsidy amount for irrigated area in Karnataka is Rs 25,000 while it is Rs 13,500 per hectare here, he added.

