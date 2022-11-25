Ragging slur on VSSUT seniors

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has once again grabbed headlines for wrong reasons after a second year student accused his seniors of ragging on Thursday.

The incident reportedly took place in a hostel of VSSUT on Wednesday night. The victim has lodged a complaint with Burla police against final year students for ragging him.

The victim, a student of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication, is a boarder of Pulaha Hall of residence in VSSUT. Sources said at around 11 pm on Wednesday, the second year student was going to his room on the fourth floor of the hostel when he was reportedly stopped on the staircase by some seniors.

The senior students allegedly abused him. They grabbed his collar and when he resisted, the seniors called their friends and thrashed him. The accused students also warned the victim that if he complained about the incident, he would be driven out of the department and boycotted in the hostel. However, undeterred by the threats, he called the emergency number of police for help.

Vice-chancellor of VSSUT Banshidhar Majhi said, “We have received a complaint of ragging. The student has also approached the local police. A meeting of the internal disciplinary committee of the university will be convened to discuss the matter. The veracity of the allegation can be ascertained after proper investigation.”

Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Burla police station Susanta Kumar Das said basing on the complaint of the victim student, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. “While police will make an independent inquiry, a report will also be sent to the internal committee and the anti-ragging cell of VSSUT as the university will also conduct a probe into the incident,” the IIC added.

