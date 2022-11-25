Home States Odisha

Titilagarh, Kantabanji bandh over district status demand

All government and private offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed during the dawn to dusk bandh. 

Published: 25th November 2022 06:09 AM

People staging protest at Sindhekela  in Titilagarh on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Normal life in Titilagarh and Kantabanji was paralysed as people observed bandh demanding separate district status for both the towns on Thursday.  All government and private offices, banks, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed during the dawn to dusk bandh.

Protestors in large numbers took out processions in both the towns and picketed at important junctions. In Titilagarh, a bike rally was taken out in Sindhekela area. Locals also closed Saintala market supporting the demand of district status for Titilagarh. 

President of Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee and president of Titilagarh Bar association Sanjaya behera said the town fulfils all criteria for getting district status. “We have been demanding the same for the last many years but the state government is not paying heed. We will continue to protest till the demand is fulfilled,” he added,

Similarly in Kantabanji, supporters of the bandh took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar. President of Zilla Sangharsh Samiti Seshadev Putel said, “Situated more than 80 km from the district headquarters, Kantabanji is a drought-prone and Maoist-infested area. For development of Kantabanji, the state government should accord district status to the town.”

