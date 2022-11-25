Two women Maoists killed in exchange of fire with SOG

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days ahead of the bypoll to Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh, two women Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) at Gandhamardhan hills in neighbouring Balangir district on Thursday.

The duo was identified as Gita and Rajita of Chhattisgarh. They were reportedly area committee members of Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of the banned CPI (Maoist). Addressing mediapersons, DGP Sunil Bansal said police received information about the presence of a group of Naxals on Gandhamardan hills following which an operation was launched by five teams of SOG on Wednesday.

“The security forces spotted five Naxals in the area after which an exchange of fire ensued. During combing operations, the bodies of two women Maoists in uniform were recovered. The duo was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh each,” said Bansal.

Two Insas rifles were recovered from the female ultras. The DGP said more security forces have been deployed in the region and combing operations intensified. Efforts are underway to nab the Maoists who managed to flee. Bansal also urged the Maoist cadres to shun violence, avail the government’s surrender policy and join the mainstream.

Police did not rule out the possibility that the Maoists were planning to create law and order problems before the bypoll to Padampur Assembly constituency in neighbouring Bargarh district on December 5. On being asked whether the two men killed in exchange of fire with security personnel in Malipadar forest of Koraput district on November 10 night were Naxals, Bansal said initial investigation suggests they were members of the banned CPI (Maoist).

“They opened fire on spotting the security personnel after which the latter retaliated. Further investigation is underway,” he added. Family members of the two men have claimed that they were daily wagers and branded as Naxals by police after their death. They have alleged that the encounter was fake.

