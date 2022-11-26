258 projects worth over Rs 7 lakh crore cleared in last four years: Pratap Keshari Deb 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Industries, MSME and Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb on Friday claimed that the state government has cleared industrial projects worth Rs 7.34 lakh crore in last nearly four years. In a written reply, the minister informed the Assembly that the state level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) has approved 258 large scale industrial projects with an estimated investment of Rs 7,34,113.73 crore since 2019-2020.

However, 16 projects with an estimated investment of Rs 5,122.83 crore have been commissioned so far. The units will generate employment opportunities for 7,453 people. The rest 242 are in different stages of implementation, he stated.

This apart, 98 medium scale projects with an estimated investment of Rs 10 crore or more each have been cleared till October 30. Construction activities of 30 such projects are going on, he informed the House.

The big ticket projects include Rs 1,02,275 crore steel plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd at Kendrapara, Rs 1,00,300 crore expansion plan of petroleum and petrochemicals refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd at Paradip and Rs 97,070 crore liquid steel and cement plant of Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd at Angul.

Some other projects are Rs 78,225 crore hydrocarbon processing complex of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd at Balasore, Rs 55,000 crore integrated steel plant of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd at Sambalpur, Rs 47,599 crore expansion plan of Tata Steel at Kalinga Nagar and Rs 41,653 crore alumina refinery at Kashipur. Replying to another question, the minister informed that of the 149 commissioned projects in last 10 years, eight big projects have been shut due to several factors.

