Home States Odisha

Govt committed to provide universal access to healthcare: Naveen

The budget estimate in healthcare has almost doubled to over `12,000 crore in this financial year since 2019-20. 

Published: 26th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday reiterated that the state government is committed to provide universal access to quality health care services and bring down the out of pocket expenses of people.

Addressing the orientation programme of 203 assistant professors who joined Odisha Medical Education Service on Friday virtually, the chief minister said the size of the Health department budget has been increasing over the years. The budget estimate in healthcare has almost doubled to over `12,000 crore in this financial year since 2019-20. 

It is more than six percent of the state plan, he added. The chief minister advised the new assistant professors to follow the 5T initiative of the government and try to bring smiles on the faces of patients and their families. Welcoming the new recruits, he said recruitment of such a large number of assistant professors at one go will boost health education and improve the healthcare service bringing satisfaction for people.

Stating that the state government has always believed strongly in ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odish’ and guided by the principle of ‘every life matters’, the chief minister said it has been the fundamental principle of governance. Speaking on 5T initiative of his government, he said, “All of you might be aware of our 5T Initiative, where application of components like Transparency, Technology, Team work, Time lead to Transformation. This will be a key principle throughout your career.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik healthcare Odisha
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp