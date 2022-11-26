Rituals for Dhanuyatra

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Ahead of the famous Dhanuyatra, the sacred pillar ‘Subhastambha’ was erected and ‘Indradhwaja’ flag hoisted at Sanchaar Field in Bargarh town on Friday. At around 6 pm, the traditional rituals were performed before Maa Samaleswari following which a procession was taken. It is believed that erecting the pillar and hoisting the flag will pave way for smooth conduct of Dhanuyatra festival. Bargarh collector Monisha Banerjee and members of Dhanuyatra organising committee participated. Hrushikesh Bhoi, who will play the role of King Kansa, was also present. Dhanuyatra will start on December 27.