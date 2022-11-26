Home States Odisha

Sambalpur University to ink pact with IMD for weather station

“This will be the first such facility in western Odisha. It will strengthen interdisciplinary research involving weather parameters,” said Nayak.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur University will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to set up a weather station in the district.

Head of the department of Physics in Sambalpur University SN Nayak said the MoU will be signed on Saturday during the two-day Odisha Bigyan ‘O’ Paribesh Congress (OBPC). Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra will sign the MoU on behalf of the IMD. 

“This will be the first such facility in western Odisha. It will strengthen interdisciplinary research involving weather parameters,” said Nayak. The 23rd session of OBPC will deliberate on diverse aspects of climate change with emphasis on the role of science and technology in combating its impacts. Lectures and panel discussions on various topics will be held during the two days.

