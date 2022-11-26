Tribal residents of Lulung demand road to village, meet district collector

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The tribals of Lulung under Shamakhunta block in Mayurbhanj district met collector Vineet Bhardwaj on Friday to press their demand for an accessible road to their village. They cited that the forest department, public works department, officials of block and panchayat denied that the more than three km road from Pithabata forest gate to Lulung was not under their jurisdiction as per the records.

A resident Upendra Dehuri said they have being living in the village since the days when Mayurbhanj district was a princely state. For better communication, the king laid a road and a wooden bridge and his administration maintained it for years. “The road is now in dire need of repair as residents face immeasurable trouble to use the road for transport and communication,” he said.

He further informed, “In case of emergency, the expectant mothers and patients are taken to Lulung forest gate on cots and from there taken to Rangamatia hospital and Baripada PRM MCH through 108 ambulance.” Many people have reportedly died in absence of early treatment. However, children are the worst sufferers as they stop going to school and anganwadi centre during rains due to the bad road, said villagers.

Irked with no action by the administration, the villagers had blocked a road from Lulung gate to Similipal National Park demanding an accessible road on Novermber 19. On the day, visitors were detained for several hours while some tourist vehicles returned without being allowed to go to the park. The forest department had then assured that the road would be repaired but nothing happened, the tribals alleged.

“We were forced to meet the collector with our demand as no department is willing to accept that the road is under their jurisdiction,” the villagers said. After the meeting, Bhardwaj assured that the demand will be fulfilled soon after due inquiry by concerned officials.

President of Dalit Adivasi Mahasanga from Mayurbhanj district Rakesh Singh, who visited the village few days ago said, at least two wards under Lulung village and more than 1000 tribals are deprived of basic facilities from the government since 75 years after Independence.

