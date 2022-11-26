Home States Odisha

Woman Maoist ‘avenges’ father, kills uncle

In the poster, the red rebels mentioned that Lalbati was against the Maoists.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Asish Mehta and Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA: A woman Maoist allegedly abducted her uncle with help of fellow cadres and killed him on Wednesday night to avenge her father’s purported murder last year. Kuni Majhi, an area committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s Niyamgiri unit left behind a poster after killing Lalbati Majhi of Panchkul village in Jugsaipatna panchayat. 

Lalbati, in his 40s, had reportedly murdered his brother-in-law Burja Majhi last year. Police sources said Kuni is Burja’s daughter and the murder was a handiwork of Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division of the Naxal outfit.

In the poster, the red rebels mentioned that Lalbati was against the Maoists. They also left a chilling warning by mentioning names of Lalbati’s son and three other villagers claiming they are police informers. 

As the incident took place in an interior region, the police were unable to recover the deceased’s body. The villagers had apparently performed the last rites of Lalbati without informing police about the matter. Sources said Lalbati was strangulated to death but police are verifying the details as his body was not available for postmortem.

Interestingly, the alleged involvement of Lalbati in killing his brother-in-law Burja was also not reported to the police.The police came to know about Burja’s murder after Lalbati was killed a few metres away from his house.  Sources said the villagers did not report police about both the incidents fearing Naxals.

Woman Maoist kills uncle to avenge father’s murder

During investigation, the villagers informed police that Lalbati had killed Burja over a land dispute. Some villagers even claimed that Lalbati killed Burja as he was threatening villagers and demanding extortion after Kuni reportedly joined BGN division.

Police sources said the villagers burnt the body of Lalbati and even cleaned the area. Police have collected samples of the soil in a bid to extract the DNA of the deceased. Lalbati is survived by his wife and a son. “Initial investigation suggests Lalbati was killed in Panchkul village. A case has been registered in Kalahandi Sadar police station and further investigation is continuing,” SP Abilash G told The New Indian Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp