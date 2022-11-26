Woman Maoist ‘avenges’ father, kills uncle

Asish Mehta and Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA: A woman Maoist allegedly abducted her uncle with help of fellow cadres and killed him on Wednesday night to avenge her father’s purported murder last year. Kuni Majhi, an area committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s Niyamgiri unit left behind a poster after killing Lalbati Majhi of Panchkul village in Jugsaipatna panchayat.

Lalbati, in his 40s, had reportedly murdered his brother-in-law Burja Majhi last year. Police sources said Kuni is Burja’s daughter and the murder was a handiwork of Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali division of the Naxal outfit.

In the poster, the red rebels mentioned that Lalbati was against the Maoists. They also left a chilling warning by mentioning names of Lalbati’s son and three other villagers claiming they are police informers.

As the incident took place in an interior region, the police were unable to recover the deceased’s body. The villagers had apparently performed the last rites of Lalbati without informing police about the matter. Sources said Lalbati was strangulated to death but police are verifying the details as his body was not available for postmortem.

Interestingly, the alleged involvement of Lalbati in killing his brother-in-law Burja was also not reported to the police.The police came to know about Burja’s murder after Lalbati was killed a few metres away from his house. Sources said the villagers did not report police about both the incidents fearing Naxals.

Woman Maoist kills uncle to avenge father’s murder

During investigation, the villagers informed police that Lalbati had killed Burja over a land dispute. Some villagers even claimed that Lalbati killed Burja as he was threatening villagers and demanding extortion after Kuni reportedly joined BGN division.

Police sources said the villagers burnt the body of Lalbati and even cleaned the area. Police have collected samples of the soil in a bid to extract the DNA of the deceased. Lalbati is survived by his wife and a son. “Initial investigation suggests Lalbati was killed in Panchkul village. A case has been registered in Kalahandi Sadar police station and further investigation is continuing,” SP Abilash G told The New Indian Express.

