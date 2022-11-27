Home States Odisha

20 goats killed, five missing in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 20 goats were allegedly killed by a suspected predator in Khalingi village of Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district on Friday night.Sources said while 20 goats owned by one Das Gouda were killed, five of another Kanha Gouda in the village are missing. Das said at around 10 pm, he visited his goatshed and returned home.

On Saturday morning, he once again went to the shed only to find 15 of his goats dead and another five critically injured. The injured animals died later on the day. “Soon others from the village reached the spot and informed forest officials of the matter. The goats had sustained injuries on their neck and abdomen. A wild animal might have sneaked into the shed and killed and injured the goats,” he said. 

Sources said when Kanha rushed to his shed, he found five goats missing. He started searching for the animals but could not find them. He said it could be the handiwork of some miscreants who might have stolen the goats. Stating that both Das and Kanha are poor and depend on goat-rearing to earn their livelihood, the villagers urged the administration to extend them financial assistance. 

Meanwhile, forest officials along with veterinary experts examined the goats in the village.“We searched for pug marks but could not find any,” said forest guard K Syam. He said during winter, herds of hyena enter villages in the block in search of food. Forest officials said patrolling is on in the area to keep a track on wild animals. 

