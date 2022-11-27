Home States Odisha

Amended fire service Bill with stiffer penalty gets Odisha Assembly nod

Image of a fire extinguisher used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Fire Service (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed in the Assembly on Saturday to replace the Odisha Fire Service Act, 1993 to keep pace with the changing circumstances. The penal provisions for not implementing fire safety measures have been increased in the amended bill as the fine amount was very meagre. Amending the section 17 of the principal act, the amended bill proposes an imprisonment up to three months or fine up to Rs 3 lakh or both for failure to take precautionary measures.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said that to bring companies under the ambit of of the Act, the companies will have to adopt fire precautionary measure and possess fire safety certificate. The companies will be punished for failure to implement, it added.Similarly, a person who willfully obstructs or interferes with any member engaged in fire fighting, rescue and restoration operations will be punishable with imprisonment up to three or a fine of Rs 50,000 or both.

Piloting the bill, Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera said that over the years, the role, scope and sphere of fire service has widened as it has become the first responder to any natural or manmade disaster. As per the amended bill, the nomenclature of the fire service has been changed as ‘fire and emergency service’. 

The minister said the Centre has also circulated a model bill with a request to the states to amend their acts and rules accordingly. It has been proposed in the amended bill to delegate the power and function exercisable by the state government to the director general of fire services to strengthen the ‘fire and emergency service’. The director general can delegate/authorise any of his powers to the subordinate officers under his jurisdiction for effective implementation of the provisions of the bill.

