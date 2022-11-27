Case against IIC, four others for ‘assaulting’ family of accused

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A case has been registered against Athamallick IIC Nirod Kumar Dash and four others for allegedly assaulting family members of a man accused of attempt to murder.Athamallick SDPO Chintamani Pradhan said one Banamali Mukhi of Puleswar Sahi in Athamallick town had attacked Sudarshan Sahoo with an axe injuring him critically. Sahoo, who sustained injuries on his head, was rushed to Athamallick hospital and then shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Angul as his condition deteriorated. Acting on a complaint filed by Sahoo’s wife, a police team led by Dash went to Puleswar Sahi to arrest Banamali. However, Banamali’s family resisted the team’s attempt to arrest him and taking advantage of this, the accused fled. The SDPO said, “After the incident, some people led by Banamali’s daughter Archita came to my office and alleged the police team led by Athamallick IIC had assaulted her and other members of her family during the raid. Basing on the allegation, I ordered a case to be lodged against the IIC and four other personnel of the police station.” The police too has lodged a case against Banamali’s family for preventing the team from arresting him and letting him escape.However, Dash denied any member of his team assaulting Banamali’s family members. He said rather the accused’s family helped him flee the spot.