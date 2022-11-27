Cuttack admin plans fair weather bridge to connect Dhabaleswar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has planned to construct a fair weather bridge for pedestrian use on Mahanadi river to facilitate public ‘darshan’ of Lord Dhabaleswar which has remained closed since October 31 following imposition of section 144 of CrPC at the shrine.The move of the administration towards building the bridge has come following widespread discontentment among the devotees who have been deprived of darshan of the deity.

The low-lying bridge will be constructed over the shallow water area of the river near the bank using hume pipes.Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani on Friday held a review meeting with local administration and officials of Rural Development department to take stock of the ongoing repair work of the existing suspension bridge and construction of the new bridge. He instructed the departmental engineer to prepare necessary plan and estimate for construction of the bridge as soon as possible.

Chayani along with Athagarh sub-collector Hemant Swain and departmental engineers had also made some rounds on a boat in the river to ascertain the water current and its depth for identification of suitable place for construction of the fair weather bridge.

The collector said due to the closure of the shrine, the devotees and the servitors have been affected. As the ongoing repair of the suspension bridge and construction of the new concrete bridge is likely to take some more months for completion, a temporary fair weather bridge will facilitate communication to the shrine located on the island of Mahanadi river.

“We have identified a shallow area in the river just few hundred metres away from the suspension bridge where the depth of the water is between 3 to 5 ft. The RD departmental engineers have been instructed to come up with the necessary plan and estimate for building the bridge by using hume pipes,” said Chayani.

