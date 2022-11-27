Migratory birds start arriving at winter home

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the onset of winter, a large number of migratory birds have started arriving at the mangrove forest, wetlands and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas in Kendrapara district.“Hundreds of migratory birds like curlew, godwit, turnstone, sandpiper, black-winged stilt, common hoopoe, whistle duck, gad wall, pin-tail, lesser whistling duck, teal, geese, stork and swans have already arrived in the park. More species of migratory birds will arrive soon,” said range officer of the park, Manas Das.

The winged visitors are mostly from Central Asia and Europe. Now tourists and bird lovers can enjoy bird-watching in the water bodies and mangrove forest of the park, he said. The birds make Bhitarkanika their home during winter as it gives them a comparatively hospitable alternate habitat compared to the extreme conditions in their natural habitats at Siberia, China, Japan and other countries in the northern hemisphere.

The migratory birds, while traversing thousands of kilometres, also swoop down into the water bodies of Hukitola, Satabhaya, Madali and around six tiny islands near Bhitarkanika.

