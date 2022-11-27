Home States Odisha

Migratory birds start arriving at winter home

The migratory birds, while traversing thousands of kilometres, also swoop down into the water bodies of Hukitola, Satabhaya, Madali and around six tiny islands near Bhitarkanika. 

Published: 27th November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the onset of winter, a large number of migratory birds have started arriving at the mangrove forest, wetlands and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas in Kendrapara district.“Hundreds of migratory birds like curlew, godwit, turnstone, sandpiper, black-winged stilt, common hoopoe, whistle duck, gad wall, pin-tail, lesser whistling duck, teal, geese, stork and swans have already arrived in the park. More species of migratory birds will arrive soon,” said range officer of the park, Manas Das. 

The winged visitors are mostly from Central Asia and Europe. Now tourists and bird lovers can enjoy bird-watching in the water bodies and mangrove forest of the park, he said. The birds make Bhitarkanika their home during winter as it gives them a comparatively hospitable alternate habitat compared to the extreme conditions in their natural habitats at Siberia, China, Japan and other countries in the northern hemisphere. 
The migratory birds, while traversing thousands of kilometres, also swoop down into the water bodies of Hukitola, Satabhaya,  Madali   and around six tiny islands near Bhitarkanika. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migratory birds
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp