NHRC notice on stray dog attack death

Published: 27th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday reissued notice to the district collector-cum-magistrate asking for an action taken report (ATR) on the death of a minor in stray dog attack here on October 13.The notice was resent after the authority failed to submit report on the matter within the stipulated four weeks time. 

The Commission accordingly directed its registry to retransmit copy of the complaint received to the collector asking for an ATR within four weeks failing which the concerned authority will be asked for personal appearance before the statutory body. The copy of the proceeding was produced before the chief secretary, government of Odisha for information and ensuring compliance of direction of the commission by aforesaid authority.

Following the death of the three-year-old due to a stray dog attack in Balangir’s Balipata village, a Bhawanipatna-based activist Dillip Kumar Das in a written complaint had sought intervention of the commission alleging that the incident happened because of negligence on part of the local administration and gram panchayat authorities. The commission had on October 18 issued a notice to the administration seeking an ATR.

