One more held in Malgodown trader murder case

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Saturday arrested one more accused involved in the murder of a trader at Malgodown here eight years back.The arrested man has been identified as Sk Abdul Wasim (38) of Diwan Bazar.

Wasim, a close associate of gangster Dhala Samanta brothers, was absconding since the murder of Mohammad Farook Tayab, a pulses wholesaler of Malgodown on November 12, 2014, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

Tayab was at his shop in the afternoon, when the accused persons came on two motorcycles and opened fire at him from close range. He was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed. The trader was murdered as he had refused to pay extortion money to the gangster siblings.

During interrogation, Wasim confessed to his involvement in the crime along with the other accused. He said Tayab was murdered as per the direction of gangster brothers - Sushil and Sushant Dhala Samanta and the accused had taken money to commit the crime, the DCP informed.

Earlier, seven persons including the prime accused Arif Khan were arrested in connection with the case.

