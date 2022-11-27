Stung, swollen and bruised, Cuttack lives nightmare

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack city has become a living hell. If potholes, ripped roads, stagnant drains, stinky garbage dumps, dust pollution and unhygienic surroundings are not enough, there is no respite for the hapless residents even in the confines of their homes which have been taken over by mosquitoes.

No time - day or night - is safe for the people of the city, who have been left with bites swollen and bruised unable to ward off the pests, the carriers of serious diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, etc. The misery heaped on the people has been wrought on by a completely apathetic, inept and callous Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Mosquito menace is a persistent all-season civic problem of Cuttack city. While, any sensitive civic administration would have vector control programmes in implementation year-round, the CMC continues to be in a blissful slumber, blind to the agony and suffering of the denizens.

The mosquito menace assumes its peak during the breeding season just after the rains from October to December. From the start of September, anti-mosquito operations like bush cutting, drain cleaning and anti-larval applications are undertaken aggressively to not allow them to breed and proliferate. But, thanks to the present CMC authorities, such activities were delayed and started only a few days back when the situation has already gone out of hand.

A city-based entomologist said, the civic body should have planned and initiated necessary measures to check the menace much before the mosquito breeding season from October to December. It will be difficult to control the mosquito population now as the anti-larval operation started in November when breeding is at its peak.

While efforts to get CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan’s response on the delay in start of anti-larval operations proved futile and it is learnt that other officials have also been strictly instructed to be tight-lipped, sources said the civic body failed to undertake measures in time due to unavailability of mosquito larvicide (ML) oil.

The tender floated by CMC for procurement of ML oil in September failed as it received no response following which another tender was called in October. The tender has been finalised with a company which has agreed to supply 95,000 litre ML oil required for six months at a cost of Rs 1,08,000.The civic body has got only 18,000 litre ML oil in the first phase and distributed 5 litre to each ward. The application of ML oil in drains started 10 days back, the sources said.

Moreover, majority of the fogging machines of the CMC are lying defunct and fogging is being carried out with only 18 machines. Though the civic body claims to have engaged more than 150 sanitary workers and 28 supervisors on outsourcing basis to carry out the mosquito eradication programme, residents alleged that bushes which grew in rainy season are yet to be cut in different parts of the city. There is no sign of fogging most localities.

“Cuttack, the oldest city of Odisha, is the birthplace of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has repeatedly asserted his love for the city and his commitment to transform Cuttack into a modern and developed city. Under his stewardship, many new development programmes have been undertaken. It is such an unfortunate and shameful situation that the common denizens of the CM’s home city are deprived of basic things and suffering due to the inefficiency of the civic administration,” a resident lamented.

