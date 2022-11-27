Winter chill returns to Odisha, temp drops

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The winter chill has made a comeback in Odisha and night (minimum) temperature is expected to remain below normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the next four to five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The minimum temperature has started to dip under the influence of dry and cold northerly and north-westerly winds blowing towards the state,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas.

At least 19 places recorded less than 15 degree Celsius on Saturday.

Kirei in Sundargarh district was the coldest on Saturday morning at 9.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani and Daringbadi at 10.5 degree each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack had recorded 16.8 degree Celsius and 16.4 degree respectively on Friday morning.

The twin cities witnessed a dip in mercury level on Saturday morning as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14.5 degree and 15 degree minimum temperature respectively.Capital city’s minimum temperature was 2.9 degree below normal on Saturday, while neighbouring Cuttack’s minimum temperature was 1.7 degree below normal.

