Cattle kill, pugmarks put forest officials on toes in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cattle carcass and presumably pugmarks of a tiger in Bandhugaon block has sent the forest officials into a tizzy in the Koraput district in the borders of which a tiger is reported to be lurking for the past many weeks.The Koraput Forest Division has pressed in tiger tracking squads while installing CCTV cameras in the bordering villages.

Panic gripped residents of Jhinkirikarili village under Badhugaon after reports of a cow being killed allegedly by a tiger came to the fore. Following the incident, CCTV cameras were installed track the tiger’s movements.Around 30 forest staff and a special tiger tracking squad was also pressed into service to caution people of its presence.

Sources said, an adult tiger was seen roaming in the areas around Pottangi and Bandhugaon block few weeks back. Last month, the district administration had cautioned the villagers of Tadivalsa of the tiger’s presence after it was sighted in the area.

However, after recovery of cattle carcass and pugmarks near Jhinkirikarili village, locals suspected the tiger might have entered the area. Forest officials of Narayanpatana reached the location and after investigation, confirmed its presence.

Koraput divisional forest officer (DFO) Amita Rani Ray said, a royal bengal tiger is roaming the jungles bordering Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It was earlier seen in areas bordering Kotia and its presence has been reported in the vicinity of Bandhugaon, she said adding the department is alert and locals asked to be vigilant.

