Home States Odisha

Cattle kill, pugmarks put forest officials on toes in Koraput

However, after recovery of cattle carcass and pugmarks near Jhinkirikarili village, locals suspected the tiger might have entered the area.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger-MANIT-Bhopal

Image used for representational purpose(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Cattle carcass and presumably pugmarks of a tiger in Bandhugaon block has sent the forest officials into a tizzy in the Koraput district in the borders of which a tiger is reported to be lurking for the past many weeks.The Koraput Forest Division has pressed in tiger tracking squads while installing CCTV cameras in the bordering villages.

Panic gripped residents of Jhinkirikarili village under Badhugaon after reports of a cow being killed allegedly by a tiger came to the fore. Following the incident, CCTV cameras were installed track the tiger’s movements.Around 30 forest staff and a special tiger tracking squad was also pressed into service to caution people of its presence.

Sources said, an adult tiger was seen roaming in the areas around Pottangi and Bandhugaon block few weeks back. Last month, the district administration had cautioned the villagers of Tadivalsa of the tiger’s presence after it was sighted in the area.

However, after recovery of cattle carcass and pugmarks near Jhinkirikarili village, locals suspected the tiger might have entered the area. Forest officials of Narayanpatana reached the location and after investigation, confirmed its presence. 

Koraput divisional forest officer (DFO) Amita Rani Ray said, a royal bengal tiger is roaming the jungles bordering Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. It was earlier seen in areas bordering Kotia and its presence has been reported in the vicinity of Bandhugaon, she said adding the department is alert and locals asked to be vigilant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pugmarks Cattle carcass
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp