Centre shifting responsibility in delay in payment of crop insurance, says BJD

On Tomar’s statement, Acharya said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a central scheme and responsibility lies with the Centre to pay crop insurance to farmers.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD came out with strong response to the statements of Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Narendra Singh Tomar over railway connectivity to Padampur and delay in payment of crop insurance for farmers accusing the Centre of shifting its responsibility.

“Everyone knows that the responsibility for establishing new railway lines is with the Centre and not the state,” senior BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya said reacting to Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s statement on Bargarh-Nuapada rail line via Padampur.

Referring to Vaishnaw’s challenge to the state government to provide land for the project, the BJD leader said BJP is creating confusion over the issue. “Let the Centre show us one paper where they have asked Odisha government for land for Padampur railway line. The Centre cannot show any proof because it has not asked for land in the last four years,” he said.

Acharya said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in 2018 that Padampur rail line has been sanctioned by the Centre, but the Railway Ministry in 2019 stated that the project was not viable. "Which one of the two is the truth", he asked advising the BJP not to mislead people of Padampur.

On Tomar’s statement, Acharya said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a central scheme and responsibility lies with the Centre to pay crop insurance to farmers. "The BJP is creating confusion among people by blaming the state government over the issue," he said.

