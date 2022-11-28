Home States Odisha

I-T sleuths conduct raids on three BJD leaders ahead of Padampur bypoll in Odisha

The businessmen who are also local senior leaders of BJD are Md Sajid of Hanumanpada, Manabhanjan Sahu of Sahupada and Gajanan Agarwal of Sashtri Chhack.

Published: 28th November 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Amid the political slugfest over use of government machinery and money for Padampur bypoll to woo voters, Income Tax officials on Monday conducted raids on the premises of three big businessmen of Bargarh district. The ongoing face-off between Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party  has seemingly exploded into a full-blown confrontation after these raids.

Sources informed that the three leaders also had close connection with late BJD leader and MLA of Padampur Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha.

While the raid is being conducted in the presence of CRPF jawans, no police force have been deployed at the locations.

Padampur SDPO BB Bhoi said, "We were only informed about the raids being conducted at the three locations. However, none of our force were called by the IT team."

The incident has left the members of ruling BJD infuriated. The party leaders called it a cheap trick of the BJP to tarnish the image and growing popularity of BJD.

Bargarh MLA, Debesh Acharya said, "The BJP is getting insecure about the byelection and are apprehending their defeat for which they are making futile attempts to tarnish the image of our party for their political gain."

