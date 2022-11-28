Make-in-Odisha 2022: Bureaucrats in-charge of VIPs, foreign delegates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to enhance the image of Odisha and showcase its hospitality, the state government has deployed 20 IAS officers including three secretary-level officers, to take care of foreign delegates, industry leaders and oversee meeting arrangements with the chief minister during the Make-in-Odisha conclave.

Apart from the IAS officers, 20 OAS officers and officials from the Industries department have been given the responsibility of liaisoning with guests, delegates from different industries and government officials from the Centre.

While three senior bureaucrats led by an IAS officer have been made in charge of the chief minister's lounge at the venue and arrangements of one-to-one meetings, two officers have been tagged for reception, stay and travel arrangements of ambassadors and foreign delegates.

Three IAS officers will monitor the plenary session seat allocation for on-stage special invitees and three others will look after corporate delegates. Two IAS officers have been tagged with the Central government and senior state government officers while two others have been assigned for ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior politicians.

Khurda collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy has been given the responsibility to receive delegates at airport and manage airport desk and Cuttack municipal commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and BMC additional commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi are in-charge of VVIP entry along with VVIP food area and dinner arrangement.

While Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has been entrusted responsibility of VVIP lounge area, Arvind Agarwal and Arindam Dakua are in charge of seating allocation of government of India and state government officials during plenary session on December 1.

A list of around 300 state guests and VIPs with whom liaison officers have been tagged has been prepared. The liaison officers have been briefed about the entire process, right from pick up of delegates from the airport to accompanying them to the summit venue and hotel.

"We are ready to cater to more guests and VIPs. Since Odisha is known for its hospitality, we are leaving no stone unturned for the pleasant stay of the guests and the success of the mega event," said an official.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday reviewed ground-level preparations for the conclave at Janata Maidan here.

Along with Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma, he looked into arrangements for plenary hall, sectoral meetings, media lounge, exhibition stalls and associated logistic facilities. Mahapatra directed officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and fire safety at the event. Fire and Energy department officers were also asked to furnish safety certificates.

