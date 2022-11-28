Home States Odisha

Odisha CM disburses Rs 43 crore assistance paid to kendu leaf pluckers, workers

Describing kendu leaf as the major source of livelihood for the poor, the chief minister reiterated his demand for complete withdrawal of 18 per cent GST by the Centre on kendu leaf business.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday disbursed assistance of Rs 43 crore to kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal employees. He also demanded complete withdrawal of GST on collection of the kendu leaf. 

The assistance was distributed by the chief minister at a function as per a special package announced by him for eight lakh kendu leaf pluckers and other seasonal staff associated with the activity four days back. While Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker, Rs 1,500 was paid to each seasonal staff and binder in the first phase as an interim measure. The assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT.

The chief minister said beneficiaries of Bargarh district will get the assistance after the model code of conduct which is in force for the Padampur by-poll is lifted. Describing kendu leaf as the major source of livelihood for the poor, the chief minister reiterated his demand for complete withdrawal of 18 per cent GST by the Centre on kendu leaf business. “Happiness of the poor gives me joy. I have always been with the poor and will continue to endeavour for their welfare,” Naveen said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik kendu leaf pluckers
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp