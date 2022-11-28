Odisha CM disburses Rs 43 crore assistance paid to kendu leaf pluckers, workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday disbursed assistance of Rs 43 crore to kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal employees. He also demanded complete withdrawal of GST on collection of the kendu leaf.

The assistance was distributed by the chief minister at a function as per a special package announced by him for eight lakh kendu leaf pluckers and other seasonal staff associated with the activity four days back. While Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker, Rs 1,500 was paid to each seasonal staff and binder in the first phase as an interim measure. The assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT.

The chief minister said beneficiaries of Bargarh district will get the assistance after the model code of conduct which is in force for the Padampur by-poll is lifted. Describing kendu leaf as the major source of livelihood for the poor, the chief minister reiterated his demand for complete withdrawal of 18 per cent GST by the Centre on kendu leaf business. “Happiness of the poor gives me joy. I have always been with the poor and will continue to endeavour for their welfare,” Naveen said.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday disbursed assistance of Rs 43 crore to kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal employees. He also demanded complete withdrawal of GST on collection of the kendu leaf. The assistance was distributed by the chief minister at a function as per a special package announced by him for eight lakh kendu leaf pluckers and other seasonal staff associated with the activity four days back. While Rs 1,000 was given to each kendu leaf plucker, Rs 1,500 was paid to each seasonal staff and binder in the first phase as an interim measure. The assistance was transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT. The chief minister said beneficiaries of Bargarh district will get the assistance after the model code of conduct which is in force for the Padampur by-poll is lifted. Describing kendu leaf as the major source of livelihood for the poor, the chief minister reiterated his demand for complete withdrawal of 18 per cent GST by the Centre on kendu leaf business. “Happiness of the poor gives me joy. I have always been with the poor and will continue to endeavour for their welfare,” Naveen said.