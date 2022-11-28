Odisha: Free NH-26 of encroachments, demand locals

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Residents of Jeypore town have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to remove encroachments from the road near Umuri junction to prevent mishaps. Sources said the stretch of NH-26 from Jeypore airstrip to Umuri junction has been encroached upon by some vendors and traders. Over 3,000 light and heavy vehicles ply on the stretch and as the encroachment has narrowed down the road, it leads to frequent traffic snarls. The road is used by people to travel to the district headquarters hospital and the railway station.

‘The stretch of NH-26 near the district headquarters hospital is prone to accidents due to encroachments and the administration must take steps to widen it,” said Binayak Acharya, a social activist.Jeypore NH division executive engineer Kshirdhar Kandhapani assured that an eviction drive will soon be conducted to remove encroachments.

