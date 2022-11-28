Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to seek UNESCO heritage tag for Rath Yatra

Govt has asked SJTA to suggest seven names for advisory committee 

File photo of Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has started work on securing UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage tag for the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra. The Culture department is forming an advisory committee to file a nomination with UNESCO to include Rath Yatra of Puri in its intangible cultural heritage list. Sources said the department has documented the various aspects of Rath Yatra.

It has recently asked the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to suggest names of seven persons associated with Jagannath culture - five sevayats of the Srimandir and two members of ‘mathas’ associated with various rituals of the temple - to be included in the advisory committee that will help the government in preparing and evaluating a nomination dossier on Rath Yatra.

The temple administration has decided to suggest names of five senior servitors of the 12th-century temple, who are members of the temple managing committee and Mahant Ramakrushna Das of Radhaballav Matha besides, Sachidananda Das Maharaj who is the head of Jhanjapita Matha at Puri, informed temple administrator AK Jena.

Earlier in February when Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India V Vidyavathi met officials of the state government during her visit to Puri to review the heritage corridor work, it was suggested that the government may prepare a nomination dossier for inclusion of Rath Yatra in UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list. 

A total of 14 elements from India are inscribed on UNESCO’S list of intangible cultural heritage and humanity. These elements include music, dance, theatre, festivals, rituals, and storytelling. Last year, Durga Puja of Kolkata was included in the list and India has this year nominated the Garba dance form to be inscribed in the list.

Recognition bid 

