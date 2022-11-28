Home States Odisha

Youth held over obscene post 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Balichandrapur police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly posting a married woman’s obscene photographs and video on social media. The accused was identified as Basanta Kumar Sethy of Panasudha village. Police said Sethy was nabbed from his workplace in Bengaluru. He works in a private company there.

In her complaint, the victim stated that a couple of months back, she had gone to Bengaluru where her husband worked. During her stay there, she met Sethy who was her husband’s friend. She later became friends with him. The accused came to her house frequently and managed to capture her photos and videos on his mobile phone without her knowledge.

After the woman returned to her in-laws’ place in Balichandrapur in the first week of November, the accused started to blackmail her with the photos and videos demanding money. When she did not pay any heed to his threats, Sethy then posted the photographs and video on social media platforms, alleged the woman. 

On Wednesday, the victim filed an FIR against Sethy in Balichandrapur police station based on which the accused was arrested. Police have seized two mobile phones from his possession.

