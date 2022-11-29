Home States Odisha

BJP alleges ‘snooping’ on Union Ministers in Padampur

Published: 29th November 2022 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:06 AM

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Members of the BJP have alleged that a man snooped on the Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister, Ashiwini Vaishnaw besides few other BJP leaders while they were having lunch at Purusottampur in Padampur during their visit to the sub-division for campaigning on Sunday. A complaint in this regard has also been lodged in Padampur police station by BJP youth leader Pritiesh Bohidar. 

According to reports, an unidentified person intruded into the house of Amit Garg at Purusottampur in Padampur when Vaishnaw, Tomar, BJP state president Sameer Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi were having lunch, and started clicking their photographs. Even when the PSOs of the union ministers confronted him and asked him to stop, he continued taking pictures. As the person raised suspicion, inquiries were made about his identity. He said he was from District Intelligence Bureau (DIB). 

Subsequently, when he started running away, his identity card and mobile phone fell from his pocket. His identity card revealed that he was an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bargarh police.  He had reportedly shared the pictures he had clicked with some of his contacts. 

However, considering his suspicious behaviour, it is assumed that he had forged the identity card following which the BJP youth leader lodged a complaint at police station demanding action against the man.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Padampur, B Bhoi said, we have received the complaint. To begin the investigation, we have sought a report from the intelligence bureau to ascertain whether the man is actually an intelligence bureau staffer. We are awaiting their report.”

