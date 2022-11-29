Home States Odisha

Cops wrongly arrest bank cashier, release him later

A confused Prakash tried to reason with the cops stating that he was a cashier in the local bank. He requested them to release him as he had to reach the bank with the keys of the cash room.

Published: 29th November 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Customers waiting outside the bank at Deriki on Monday.

Customers waiting outside the bank at Deriki on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Naugaon police were left red-faced after wrongly arresting a bank cashier for a crime in which another man with the same name was accused. Prakash Chandra Biswal, a cashier at Bank of India, Deriki branch in Naugaon block, was on his way to the bank in the morning when he was intercepted by police. Mistaking him as Prakash Kumar Biswal alias Pakun against whom a warrant was pending, the cops caught hold of the bank cashier near Deriki Medical Chowk.

A confused Prakash tried to reason with the cops stating that he was a cashier in the local bank. He requested them to release him as he had to reach the bank with the keys of the cash room. However, all his pleas fell on deaf ears and the police forcibly took him away in their vehicle.

Meanwhile, work in the bank at Deriki came to a standstill as Prakash could not reach the branch with the keys. Sources said many customers were stranded outside the bank for around one hour. Later, the police realised their mistake and released Prakash. Sources said the cops had gone to Deriki village to arrest Pakun who was involved in a criminal case. But as the bank cashier shared the same name as the accused, the cops picked him up mistaking him for Pakun.

Following the incident, Prakash filed an FIR in Naugaon police station against the erring cops. “The cops abused and manhandled me before dragging me by the collar into their jeep. They also humiliated me inside the vehicle,” stated the FIR. Prakash further claimed that police were refusing to register his complaint. 

Contacted, Naugaon IIC Anirudha Nayak admitted that it was a case of mistaken identity. After verification, police released the bank cashier. “As FIR is yet to be filed in this connection, police have not registered any case,” the IIC claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naugaon police wrong arrest bank cashier Bank of India
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp