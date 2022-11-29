Home States Odisha

Death toll in firework mishap rises to 2

Published: 29th November 2022 05:01 AM

Locals staging dharna with Pintu’s body in front of the collectorate.

Locals staging dharna with Pintu’s body in front of the collectorate. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The death toll in the Kendrapara fireworks mishap rose to two after a 22-year-old youth succumbed to his burn injuries on Sunday night while being treated at the SCB medical college and hospital here in Cuttack.

The deceased was identified as SK Kalimuddin alias Pintu of Kendrapara’s Jayapura village. He was selling balloons and toys at the Balia market on the day the mishap happened. Following Pintu’s death, locals gheraoed the collectorate on Monday demanding compensation for the deceased’s family and strict action against the culprits. The agitators further placed his coffin in front of the main gate as a result official work was halted for around four hours. They, however, called off the protest after the administration assured compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the bereaved family.

“The administration has decided to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation to the deceased’s kin,” said additional district magistrate Pitambar Parida. Pintu’s body was later taken to his native village Jayapura for cremation. His parents were inconsolable after hearing about their son’s demise. “Pintu was the sole breadwinner of our family as my husband is bedridden for a long time. Our fate is now at stake,” said the deceased’s mother Reshma Begum. Pintu is survived by his parents and two younger brothers. 

On Friday, a 45-year-old man Udayanath Bhoi succumbed after sustaining severe burn injuries during the firecracker mishap. Following the incident, three persons Arakhit Mallick, Chintu Das and Bharat Chandra Mallick were arrested and relevant sections of the IPC were imposed on them. “Many accused fled the village after the mishap. We are raiding their hideouts to nab them,” said IIC Pabitra Moharana. 

The firecracker mishap took place on November 23 during the immersion ceremony of Lord Kartikeshwar's idol at Balia market. Over 45 persons sustained burn injuries of which 10 were reportedly in critical condition.

