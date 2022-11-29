Gangadhar Bhavan to be constructed in Bhubaneswar announces Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that a building will be constructed in the state capital in memory of renowned Odia poet Gangadhar Meher.

The chief minister said a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to observe the death centenary of the poet known as ‘Swabhaba Kabi’ in a fitting manner at the state level in 2024.

Naveen made the announcement during a discussion with a delegation of Nikhila Odisha Meher (Bhulia) Samaj which called on him at Naveen Niwas here. The state government will provide land for the construction of ‘Gangadhar Bhavan’ in memory of the legendary poet in Bhubaneswar as a mark of honour to him, he said.

The state government has already taken several steps in memory of Gangadhar Meher, who had enriched Odisha literature with his writings. Work on Rs 2,090 crore Gangadhar Meher Lift Canal system irrigation project is slated to be commissioned in 2023, an official release said.

