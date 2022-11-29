Home States Odisha

Odia IAS officer new Deputy EC

Sahoo, who happens to be the first Odia to hold the position, is a 2006 batch officer, belonging from the Singapur village of Balikuda block.

Published: 29th November 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Kumar Sahoo. (Photo | Manoj Kumar Sahoo Twitter)

Manoj Kumar Sahoo. (Photo | Manoj Kumar Sahoo Twitter)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  ODIA Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed the Deputy Election Commissioner after a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the central government on Saturday.

Sahoo, who happens to be the first Odia to hold the position, is a 2006 batch officer, belonging to the Singapur village of Balikuda block. He is an IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. 

“I am proud of him and wish him success as he will be holding an important post in the country,” said Sahoo’s mother Susama. Residents of Sahoo’s village too rejoiced after hearing the news. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Kumar Sahoo Deputy EC
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp