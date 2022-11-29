Odia IAS officer new Deputy EC

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: ODIA Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed the Deputy Election Commissioner after a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the central government on Saturday.

Sahoo, who happens to be the first Odia to hold the position, is a 2006 batch officer, belonging to the Singapur village of Balikuda block. He is an IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

“I am proud of him and wish him success as he will be holding an important post in the country,” said Sahoo’s mother Susama. Residents of Sahoo’s village too rejoiced after hearing the news.

