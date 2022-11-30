Barbil: Couple shot dead inside house by miscreants

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Shockwaves spread in Keonjhar’s Bolani area after a couple was shot dead by unidentified miscreants inside their house at Lasarda village on Monday night. The deceased were identified as 47-year-old Laxmidhar Apat and his wife Manjulata Apat (40). Their minor son Himansu managed to save his life by running away from the spot.

Sources said Laxmidhar owned a grocery shop in front of his house. At around 9 pm, he closed the shop and went inside his house. Soon after, four masked men came on two motorcycles and parked their two-wheelers outside Laxmidhar’s house. They scaled the boundary of the house and went inside.

The miscreants first encountered Laxmidhar and opened fire at him. On hearing the loud sound, Manjulata rushed to the spot. But she too was gunned down. As neighbours reached the house after hearing gunshots, the miscreants fled on their bikes. The couple was immediately taken to Barbil hospital where they were declared dead.

On being informed, Bolani police team reached the spot and started investigation. On Tuesday, a forensic team from Keonjhar also visited the crime scene. Locals said the couple was murdered in a pre-planned manner over political rivalry. According to sources, the couple was not on talking terms with many villagers after the panchayat elections held earlier this year.

However, police sources said Laxmidhar and his wife were killed over some financial dispute. While Bolani IIC Bideshi Bagh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra said a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants involved in the crime. Raids are being conducted at different places and further investigation is underway.

