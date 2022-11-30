Home States Odisha

BJD demands ban of four BJP leaders from Padampur

Ruling party alleged that the saffron outfit is indulging in violence 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the tax raids in Padampur, the BJD on Tuesday alleged that the saffron party is indulging in electoral and political violence like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which is not the culture of Odisha. Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said violent behaviour of BJP activists has again come to the fore during the last 24 hours when leaders of the saffron party obstructed GST officials during a raid at a cloth store in Padampur. When GST raid was going on in the cloth store on Monday evening, when three BJP leaders Thakur Ranjit Das, Pinky Pradhan and Kalindi Pradhan assaulted the officials verbally and obstructed them from doing their duty, he added.

Patra alleged that when the GST team was leaving the cloth store, BJP leaders ran after a lady official, attacked and physically assaulted her besides damaging a government vehicle.The BJD leader said that violent activities of the BJP leaders did not end here. Refuting allegations that BJP leader Dilip Senapati was kidnapped last night, Patra said the first information report in the police station was false. This was admitted by Senapati in the police station.

On Monday evening at Gothuguda Panchayat in Jharbandh block while BJP leaders and workers were distributing money, villagers tried to prevent them. They ran away and in a bid to cover-up their illegal activity, they filed a false kidnapping case of BJP leader Dillip Senapati, he added.

On the other hand on Monday night a BJD worker was tied up by BJP workers in a village and later rescued by the police, he said and added that on Tuesday morning at 2 am around 100 BJP workers led by BJP MLA Kusum Tete stormed into the house of a businessman Govardhan Agarwal where GST raid was going on, and obstructed the administra, he added.BJD has demanded the Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission to ban Thakur Ranjit Das, Pinky Pradhan, Kalindi Samal and Tete from campaigning and asked to leave the constituency.

