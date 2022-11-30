Home States Odisha

BJD govt grabbing Centre’s money for farmers: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister says BJP wants a permanent solution to irregularities in paddy procurement

Published: 30th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pradhan and other BJP leaders greeting people on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Continuing his criticism of the ruling BJD in poll-bound Padampur, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused the Odisha government of grabbing the money released by the Centre for farmers.

Addressing a public meeting at Mandosil here, Pradhan said, “Though the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has fixed the MSP of paddy at Rs 1,940 per quintal, the farmers of Mandosil are getting only Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 per quintal. The union government released money for farmers but the state government in connivance with big businessmen swindled the funds.” 

Citing the lack of infrastructure at Mandosil market yard, Pradhan said, “The money for development of the market yard was sanctioned by the Modi government. Where have you (Naveen) spent that money?”
He further said the BJP wants a permanent solution to the irregularities in paddy procurement. “The state government pretends to be concerned about farmers. Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, I have never seen or read of him voicing the concerns of farmers.”

In 2016, the Chief Minister had announced in Sohela that apart from the Central grant, the state government will pay a bonus of Rs 100 on every quintal of paddy. However, not a single farmer of the state has received the bonus yet, he claimed.

The Union Minister said once BJP candidate Pradip Purohit enters the Odisha Assembly, he would break the nexus between the government and businessmen. Pradhan also accused the state government of failing to address the issues of farmers like irrigation and water supply. Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana, around Rs 360 crore was sanctioned for drought-prone areas in Odisha in 2017-18.

However, the state spent only Rs 174 crore. Similarly in 2018-19, Rs 450 crore was sanctioned but Rs 242 crore was spent by Odisha. This year, Rs 120 crore has been sanctioned but the government could only spend Rs 10 crore. The state government has failed miserably to implement the schemes launched by the Centre for people of Odisha, he alleged.

Raising the issue of migration, Pradhan said, “The youths of Odisha are going to Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu in search of jobs. But the ministers of the state are claiming that there is no migration here. They should feel ashamed of having failed to generate employment in Odisha even after being in power for 22 years.” 

‘Naba to bring downfall of Naveen’
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan came down heavily on state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. He said one of the BJD ministers, who is in charge of the health portfolio, has failed to perform in his department. But he has been camping at Paikmal with a bagful of money. “He was responsible for the downfall of former chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik. Perhaps the downfall of Naveen Patnaik is inching closer as he has kept this minister near him,” Pradhan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan BJD
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp