BJP seeks Bargarh SP’s transfer

The SP Bargarh has been working in a partisan manner at the behest of BJD.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A delegation of state unit of BJP on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal demanding transfer of Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas for his alleged nexus with BJD and inaction in ensuring conduct of free and fair election. 

The saffron party delegation headed by party’s chief whip Mohan Charan Majhi met Bansal, held a discussion with him on serious law and order problem in Bargarh Assembly constituency. In the memorandum, the BJP leaders have alleged that there has been a serious law and order problem in Padampur and every day the BJP workers are coming under attack by goons engaged by BJD ministers and MLAs. 

The SP Bargarh has been working in a partisan manner at the behest of BJD. He, who is working as an agent of the party in power is not paying any heed to the requests and prayers of BJP leaders and workers, the memorandum further alleged. 

“We have filed series of FIRs in different police stations but no action has been taken on the instruction of the SP. If he is allowed to continue, the Padampur bypoll cannot be conducted in free and fair manner,” alleged the delegation.

