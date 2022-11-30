Home States Odisha

House proceedings disrupted over teachers’ agitation

Earlier, the discussion between the state government and teachers’ representatives held as per the direction of the speaker failed to yield any result.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Primary teachers under the banner of United Primary Teachers’ Federation stage dharna, at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Proceedings of the Assembly were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday over the issue of ongoing protest by the primary school teachers as BJP and Congress members created a ruckus demanding early decision on their demands. 

Thousands of primary school teachers from across the state are on an indefinite strike at the lower PMG square since Sunday on their three-point charter of demands which include the abolition of the contractual system, resumption of the old pension system and increasing the grade pay while counting their six years of teaching experience.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress and BJP members rushed to the well and raised slogans against the state government for its ‘anti-teacher’ policy.As the House witnessed noisy scenes, Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned it till 11.30 am and again till 11.45 am. Later, the speaker called an all-party meeting to resolve the issue, adjourning the proceedings till 11.55 am. When the house reassembled both the BJP and Congress members targeted the state government for not looking into the demands of teachers.

On behalf of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda said the government is well aware of the teachers’ problem. However, as protest by the Opposition members continued, the speaker adjourned the house till 4 pm. Following protest by the Opposition in the post lunch session, the speaker adjourned the house till 10.30 am Wednesday.Earlier, the discussion between the state government and teachers’ representatives held as per the direction of the speaker failed to yield any result.

