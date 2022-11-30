Home States Odisha

Interest free loan for Mission Shakti SHGs hiked to Rs 5 lakh

The decision was announced in the Assembly by Minister of State for Mission Shakti Basanti Hembram.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced an increase of interest free loan for members of Mission Shakti self help groups to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 3 lakh to further empower them. The new loan system will be implemented from April, 2022.The decision was announced in the Assembly by Minister of State for Mission Shakti Basanti Hembram.

Describing the decision as a revolutionary step, the chief minister said through this the Mission Shakti members can establish small and medium enterprises (SMEs), an upgradation from self help groups (SHGs) and can take more loans to launch big business.

He also announced that loans of about Rs 50,000 crore will be provided to Mission Shakti groups in the next five years.“As per our promise, the state government has provided Rs 4,000 crore business to Mission Shakti members in the last 3 years,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp