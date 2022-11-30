Interest free loan for Mission Shakti SHGs hiked to Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced an increase of interest free loan for members of Mission Shakti self help groups to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 3 lakh to further empower them. The new loan system will be implemented from April, 2022.The decision was announced in the Assembly by Minister of State for Mission Shakti Basanti Hembram.

Describing the decision as a revolutionary step, the chief minister said through this the Mission Shakti members can establish small and medium enterprises (SMEs), an upgradation from self help groups (SHGs) and can take more loans to launch big business.

He also announced that loans of about Rs 50,000 crore will be provided to Mission Shakti groups in the next five years.“As per our promise, the state government has provided Rs 4,000 crore business to Mission Shakti members in the last 3 years,” he said.

