Make-in-Odisha 3.0 starts Wednesday; govt expects investment of more than Rs 6 lakh crore

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The stage is set for Make-in-Odisha conclave 3.0 at Janata Maidan here from Wednesday. The state government aims to attract over Rs 6 lakh crore investment at the biennial investment summit. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the summit, which will be bigger and grander than the previous two in terms of arrangements and investment intent.

“The MIO-2016 had received 84 proposals with an investment intent of Rs 2 lakh crore in different sectors and the second edition had attracted 202 proposals with an investment intent of Rs 4 lakh crore. This time we are expecting more than the previous two summits put together,” Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb said.

The state is expecting investments in 26 sectors, including seven priority sectors - metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, food processing, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), IT/ITeS and renewable energy.

Nine countries are participating with their delegations while Japan, Germany and Norway have partnered with the Odisha government for the five-day event being organised in collaboration with FICCI. The state government has decided to release seven new policies during the conclave in order to woo investors.

Principal secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma said the special sectoral policies to be unveiled at the conclave are industrial policy resolution (IPR) 2022 and policies on tourism, textiles, MSME, food processing, logistics and vehicle scrapping.

Principal secretary of I&PR department Sanjay Singh said elaborate arrangements have been made to make the event a grand success. More than 120 industry experts are scheduled to deliberate on different emerging topics and around 38 sessions have been planned during the conclave, he said. The chief minister will host a plenary session with CXOs and business leaders from across the country on December 1.

The plenary session will be followed by a session on ‘Start-Up Odisha’ in the plenary hall and business leadership talks in the sessional halls. Among the top business honchos, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal LN Mittal, chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Vedanta Resources Anil Agarwal, chairman of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSPL Naveen Jindal,Tata Steel MD TV Narendran and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha are expected to attend the conclave.

In the run up to the mega event, the state government had organised nine investors’ meets and roadshows in Dubai, Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad along with an ambassadors’ meet in New Delhi.

