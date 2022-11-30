Nepal govt officials on Odisha trip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has now emerged as a front runner in implementing decentralised, inclusive and community-led sanitation programmes - a model which has been evincing keen interest among other states and also neighbouring south Asian countries. A team of 30 delegates from Nepal government and experts from UN Habitat and World Bank and faculty of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) are on a three-day learning visit to the state on inclusive faecal sludge and septage management. The team visited Bhubaneswar and Puri to understand the implementation of city-wide inclusive sanitation and Odisha’s enabling policy framework, structural reforms and adoption of low-cost technology-driven nature-based solutions. Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das highlighted the importance of leadership, community participation in various urban programmes and empowerment of women and transgenders in ensuring sustainable sanitation services. Principal secretary of Housing and Urban Development department G Mathi Vathanan said building capacities of all stakeholders and institutions including ULBs is critical.