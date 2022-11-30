Home States Odisha

Ollywood producer Pramod Swain appears before ED 

Swain prior to visiting ED office had alleged that he himself was a victim of Archana’s blackmailing racket. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Film producer Pramod Swain on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the sex and extortion case involving Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand. Swain, who reached ED office in the morning, was reportedly grilled by the ED officials for hours. Sources said Archana was a tenant in Swain’s house at Jagamara in 2017. Shradhanjali Behera, one of the associates of Archana, was also a tenant in Swain’s house for some time.  

Swain is expected to divulge details to ED about the link between Archana and her aide Shradhanjali. Swain prior to visiting ED office had alleged that he himself was a victim of Archana’s blackmailing racket. 

