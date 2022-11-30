Probe sought into burning of medicines for students

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district unit of Congress has demanded a probe into the burning of a stockpile of vitamin and de-worming tablets worth lakhs of rupees which were stored in Tirtol block education office for distribution among school children.

Last week, employees of the block education office reportedly burnt a huge quantity of iron and albendazole tablets after expiry of the medicines. The tablets were supplied by the Health and Family Welfare department for distribution among school students to prevent infections and boost their immunity. However, the medicines were allegedly not distributed on time but stored in the block education office.

Local Congress leader Bedadyuti Prusty alleged that fake students have been enrolled in different schools to misappropriate funds allotted under the mid-day meal scheme. As per student strength, the Health department supplied vitamins and de-worming tablets for distribution in different schools. But due to presence of fake students, the education officials were left with a huge stock of the tablets.

“The medicines gradually expired and the block education officials had to burn those. We have submitted a memorandum to the Jagatsinghpur collector and chief district medical officer (CDMO) demanding a probe into the incident,” Prusty added.

Contacted, block education officer of Tirtol Anant Kumar Bhuiyan said he was not aware of the burning of free medicines meant for school children. “After getting allegations, I have ordered a probe into the incident,” he said.

CDMO Khetrabasi Das also said the Health department will conduct an inquiry to verify the allegation. Collector Parul Patwari could not be contacted for her comment.

