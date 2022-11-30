Release of DMF funds stopped, Bijli pond revamp project stuck 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The controversial project to develop the abandoned British-era pond ‘Bijli Bandha’ into a recreational facility has been abruptly stopped for the last several months without any explanation from the Sundargarh administration.

Beautification of the pond at Sundargarh town has been taken up at a whopping cost of `30.42 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Sources said it has nearly been five months since the project was put on hold with hardly 30 per cent work completed so far. It is unlikely that the work will resume anytime soon.

While the administration is tight-lipped on the matter, sources claimed that the new Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali has reportedly stopped releasing fresh tranche of funds for DMF projects. Hence, the contractor tasked with executing the Bijli Bandha project has adopted a wait and watch policy.

BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete said work on the Bijli Bandha project was stopped before the monsoon. In the meeting of the DMF Board of Trustees held on October 26 this year, she wanted to know about the project status, funds spent so far, change in design if any and reason behind stopping the work. However, the new collector and DMF chairman and managing trustee Gavali offered no reply, claimed Tete.

Former councilor of Sundargarh municipality Himanshu Sekhar Sarangi said eminent persons had opposed the filling up of Bijli pond in the name of beautification and even approached State Human Rights Commissioner Justice Vijay Krishna Patel in this regard. He claimed that under Bijli Bandha development project, the original size of the water body of the erstwhile royal family of Gangpur has been reduced from 17.79 acre to around six acre by filling it up with earth from all sides.

“When the National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervened in July last year, the district administration led by the then collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan stated that only 0.615 acre was under illegal occupation and depth of the pond increased to 7.50 metre from 3.50 metre to enhance water storage capacity from 100 ML to 282 ML. The project is a sheer wastage of DMF funds in an urban area not affected by mining,” said Sarangi.

After Kalyan appointed the Water and Power Consultancy Services Ltd (WAPCOS) of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as project management consultant, the successful bidder Ridhi Construction of Delhi started work on Bijli Bandha in October, 2020 through a sub-contract firm for agreement value of `25.90 crore. However in May last year, the project cost was revised to `27.16 crore which comes to around `30.42 crore with GST. Despite repeated attempts, collector Gavali was unavailable for comment.

